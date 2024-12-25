Japanese striker Yuto Kusaba seeking to leave impact in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Nairobi City Stars’ Japanese striker Yuto Kusaba has laid his eyes on clinching the FKF Premier League golden boot someday, saying he has now accustomed himself to Kenyan football and feels he is good enough to battle for the top.

Kusaba, who arrived in Kenya a year and a half ago is completing his first full calendar year with City Stars and believes he has had a good experience, prompting him to dream of further success in Kenya.

He traveled to Kenya as a volunteer for an NGO in Embu, a town in the outskirts of the capital city Nairobi, and it was while there that he joined fourth-tier side FC Zenshin.

Yuto, set to turn 24 in January, was then scouted by FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars in August 2023, but it was not until January 2024, that he was given the green light to play his first match due to international clearances, and the opening of the Kenyan transfer window.

“It has been very interesting. The Premier League is not easy, it is tough and I am excited for the challenge. There is no easy game every day, you have to give your best. But I have been able to adapt really quickly. It wasn’t easy at the start especially as I had to stay a while before playing but I have now grown into it,” said the Japanese striker, in an interview with Telecomasia.net

Kusaba says he wants to keep working at City Stars, where he has scored three goals this season, and finish the season on a high.

“My dream is to one day become the top scorer in the FKF Premier League; maybe this season, or maybe the next. Also, I would like to play for a top team maybe in Kenya or even outside Kenya in another top league. I am working everyday towards that,” Kusaba told Telecomasia.