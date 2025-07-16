Fury 'in gym' and wants to fight Usyk again – Warren - Capital Sports
Tyson Fury was beaten twice on points by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Boxing

Fury ‘in gym’ and wants to fight Usyk again – Warren

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 16 – Tyson Fury will not be in the ring this year but he wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk again, the British heavyweight’s promoter Frank Warren says.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing twice against the WBA, WBC and WBO champion Usyk – who fights Daniel Dubois in an undisputed heavyweight bout at Wembley on Saturday.

But two-time heavyweight champion Fury – who retired in 2022 before returning six months later – has hinted at a return.

“I spoke to him [Fury] over the weekend about boxing. He won’t fight this year,” Warren told the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

“He’s got this Netflix second series coming but he’s in the gym. He’s in it for his wellbeing, physically and mentally. It keeps him in a good place.”

Earlier this month, Fury took to social media to announce plans for a trilogy bout with Ukranian Usyk at Wembley Stadium in April.

“He’s got that mentality that he’s in the gym and he needs to do something,” Queensberry boss Warren, who also promotes Dubois, added.

“He’s made it clear he wants to fight Usyk.”

Warren, who has promoted Fury since his comeback to boxing in 2018 after a two-year hiatus from the sport, dismissed suggestions the Morecambe fighter will take a tune-up fight.

If Fury – who has a record of 34-2-1 – does return, the long-mooted fight with Anthony Joshua or a match-up against Dubois could also be possible.

“He had some tough fights against [Deontay] Wilder. A fight I don’t think he was right for against [Francis] Ngannou and then the two tough fights against Usyk,” Warren said.

“He’s controlled most of the fights he’s been in but he’s not getting any younger. Knowing him, he’ll want to go straight in.”

