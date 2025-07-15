Liverpool reject Bayern Munich offer for Diaz - Capital Sports
Luis Diaz. Photo/TEAMTALK Media

English Premier League

Liverpool reject Bayern Munich offer for Diaz

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Liverpool have rejected a £58.6m opening offer from Bayern Munich for forward Luis Diaz.

The German club approached Liverpool earlier this month but were told Diaz was not for sale.

That position was reinforced on Tuesday as Liverpool turned down the Bundesliga side’s first bid for the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Liverpool value Diaz, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027, in excess of £87m as a key member of Arne Slot’s squad.

He scored 22 goals for club and country last season, with 13 of those in the Premier League as Liverpool won the title by 10 points.

Diaz attracted interest from Manchester City last summer, and also has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool are in the market for a striker and are known to have firm interest in Newcastle’s Sweden international Alexander Isak.

BBC Sport understands the Premier League champions have made genuine moves towards a deal to sign Isak in recent days. They have also explored the parameters for other centre-forward targets.

