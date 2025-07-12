Injured Onana will not play on Manchester United US tour

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will not play on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

The Cameroon international, 29, has responded well to initial treatment and will still travel to America for the three-game Premier League Summer Series later in July, but his time will be spent on recovery.

It means Altay Bayindir, 27, is likely to be Ruben Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper in pre-season.

There had been major doubts over the Turkey international’s Old Trafford future after he lost out to Onana for selection in the Europa League final in May, despite the former Inter Milan keeper’s own dip in form.

It remains to be seen whether Onana’s injury forces United into the market for another goalkeeper, while there was speculation at the end of last season they may look for alternatives.

However, Amorim said he trusted Onana, who returned for pre-season training in the belief he would remain first-choice despite making a number of high-profile mistakes since joining from Inter in a £47.2m deal in 2023.

Former England international Tom Heaton, 39, signed a new one-year extension this week.

United’s other goalkeeping options are 21-year-old Czech Republic youth international Radek Vitek, who impressed on loan at Austria side FC Blau-Weiss Linz last season, as well as Poland youth international Hubert Graczyk, 19-year-old Elyh Harrison and 22-year-old Dermot Mee. They were all named on the bench by Amorim towards the end of the campaign, but have no senior experience.

United open their pre-season campaign against rivals Leeds in Stockholm on 19 July.

They play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in the United States from 27 July to 3 August, before completing their preparations against Fiorentina on 9 August at Old Trafford.

United’s opening game of the new Premier League season is against Arsenal on 17 August.