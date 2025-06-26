Africa’s Khaman Maluach Selected 10th Overall in 2025 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, Jun 26 – Former NBA Academy Africa and Basketball Africa League (BAL) player Khaman Maluach from South Sudan was selected 10th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The selection saw him become the highest-drafted former NBA Academy Africa and BAL player ever.

As part of a planned trade, the Houston Rockets will send the draft rights to Maluach to the Phoenix Suns.

Maluach, who is the 12th NBA Academy alumnus to be drafted or sign with an NBA team, averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a freshman last season, helping Duke reach the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

He was 2024-25 All-ACC Honorable Mention, an ACC All-Rookie Team selection, 2025 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team member and ACC All-Tournament First Team honoree.

He also represented South Sudan at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the youngest player in both tournaments.

Born in Rumbek, South Sudan, Maluach was raised in Uganda, where he began playing basketball at age 13 before joining NBA Academy Africa at age 14.

During his time at NBA Academy Africa, he was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2023 Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Defensive MVP of the BWB Global camp at NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis.

Maluach also played three seasons in the BAL, helping AS Douanes (Senegal) reach the BAL Finals in 2023.

“Being drafted into the NBA is a monumental achievement for Khaman and a reflection of the predictable pathway that the NBA has helped build for aspiring players across Africa to learn the game and maximize their potential,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

“As rapidly as Khaman has developed as a player, I’m more impressed by his maturity, focus and how he proudly represents his country and continent at the highest levels of the game. On behalf of the entire BAL and NBA Africa family, I congratulate Khaman and wish him all the best as he begins the NBA career, he has worked so hard to make a reality.”

Maluach’s Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were selected 1st overall by the Dallas Mavericks and 4th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

Other players from or with at least one parent from Africa who were selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft include Noa Essengue (France; ties to Cameroon; 12th overall by the Chicago Bulls), Thomas Sorber (U.S.; ties to Liberia; 15th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder), Joan Beringer (France; ties to Benin; 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Switzerland; ties to Côte d’Ivoire; 30th overall by the LA Clippers).