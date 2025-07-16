Stars coach McCarthy advises youngster Kibet on secret to success at Celta Vigo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

That pose! Aldrine Kibet posing for a photo after signing a deal with Celta Vigo.

Harambee Stars

Stars coach McCarthy advises youngster Kibet on secret to success at Celta Vigo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has advised Celta Vigo new boy Aldrine Kibet to learn Spanish — and to learn it fast!

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The South African says the teenager will need to be fluent in the language if he is to succeed in Spain.

“A bit of an advice I can give him…try and learn to speak Spanish as quickly as possible because 99 per cent in Vigo don’t speak English. He is going to struggle with the language barrier but the people are really nice,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy played for the La Liga giants for four years (1999-2003), having joined from Ajax Amsterdam where he had starred with 20 goals in 36 games.

For the Spanish side, the South African played 66 times, scoring 10 goals, before packing his bags for Portugal where he played for Porto.

McCarthy admitted he has fond memories of the city.

“It is a very nice city…I lived there for seven years. My first marriage, I was married to a girl who was from Vigo. My kids are kids that live in Spain. The football club is excellent for young players because they provide a pathway for them to develop. They have produced some good players through the years,” the gaffer said.

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy in training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kibet was unveiled by Celta Vigo on Wednesday evening, joining from Spanish-based academy Nastic Academy.

The youngster will, however, bid his time at the club’s reserve side, Celta Fortuna, with the intention of rising the ranks into the first team.

McCarthy waxed lyrical about Kibet, noting that he has the tools to go to the highest level of his career.

“He couldn’t have gone to a better team…I will follow his progress. He’s one of the names I thought to include in our CHAN squad because being in an academy, he was still eligible to play at this tournament but then he has made a very good move, which is very good for his career,” the South African added.

Kibet is yet to make his debut for the senior side but was part of Salim Babu’s side that featured at this year’s Africa Under 20 Cup of Nations in Egypt where they exited the group stages.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020