Man Utd lay tribute to Jota and Silva at Anfield - Capital Sports
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim with his players at Anfield. PHOTO/FOOTBALL TWEETS

English Premiership

Man Utd lay tribute to Jota and Silva at Anfield

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, July 14, 2025 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was joined by players Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot at Anfield to pay tribute to Portuguese compatriots Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on behalf of the Old Trafford club.

Fernandes and Dalot were international colleagues of Jota, 28, and all part of the Portugal squad that beat Spain to win the Uefa Nations League in June.

Jota and 25-year-old Silva, who was also a footballer, died in a car crash on 3 July in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Amorim, Fernandes and Dalot laid some flowers among the vast amount of tributes which have been placed outside Anfield.

“Rest in peace Diogo and Andre,” read the message with the wreath.

“With deepest condolences from everyone at Manchester United.”

Liverpool have retired the number 20 shirt worn by Jota across all levels of the club and played their first match since his death when they faced Preston in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on 13 July.

In an emotional game, there were a number of tributes to Jota and Silva, including an impeccably observed period of silence and a rendition of Jota’s song.

