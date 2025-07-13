Wanyonyi admits he can’t afford to slack in chase of World title in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has admitted he needs to ensure he is in tip top shape if he is to clinch the 800m World title in Tokyo, Japan later on in the year.

The Kenyan two-lap specialist believes the race has become very competitive over the years, and he needs to put in some more effort back at home in training to ensure he battles to be the best in the world.

Wanyonyi clocked a world leading 1:41.44 to win the Monaco leg of the Diamond League, a time that also earned him a meet record. Despite another flawless performance, the 21-year-old told Telecomasia.net that competition is so stiff that any slip up will cost him the world title.

“I was very well prepared for that race and I had done my homework well to give my best and get a good time. This race however has become very competitive and I need to do better and push harder in training to polish areas where I feel I need to do better. My full focus is on preparing for the World Championships and this means I have to pay attention to every detail both in training and the races I compete in,” Wanyonyi told Telecomasia.

The youngster is also not shy about his ambition of going for David Rudisha’s World Record, and says he is optimistic that he has what it takes to lower it one day. He currently holds the second fastest time in the world over the 800m distance.