Beatrice Chebet confirms she will seek double gold in Tokyo - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the 10,000m gold at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Athletics

Beatrice Chebet confirms she will seek double gold in Tokyo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet has disclosed that she will be doubling in the 5,000m and the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, later in the year.

Chebet did the same at the Olympic Games, where she won titles in both distances, and says she is set to replicate the same in Tokyo. At the last Worlds, she only managed a single medal in the 5,000m, where she won bronze.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Chebet says her current form, and the performance in Paris last year, encourages her to go for the double.

“Yes, I am planning to do the double. I tried it at the Olympics for the first time and I won even though I struggled a bit and it was difficult to recover well for the second event. I was also a bit scared. But now, I feel I am a bit stronger and more experienced and the confidence is high. I will go there and do my best and the target is to bring a medal home in both events,” Chebet told Telecomasia.

The 25-year old has had a good season so far and recently set a world record in the women’s 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in the USA. She says that performance has injected a massive boost of confidence as she aims to conclude the season with two World titles and the Diamond League trophy.

