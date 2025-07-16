McCarthy ‘heartbroken’ after dropping five from Stars’ CHAN squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy admits dropping five players from his provisional squad for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) has been one of his most painful undertakings so far.

The South African says it hurt to have to play the ‘bad cop’ and drop the players following yesterday’s closed-door friendly against Kariobangi Old Boys at the Kasarani Annex.

“Yesterday was a very tough day for me because I had to do something that I hate doing. I had to let some players go although I think they have trained really well and worked hard to get to this stage of the squad. Unfortunately, there’s a number you have to reach and I had to trim the squad…sort of playing the bad cop and disappoint a number of players,” McCarthy said.

The boss had to let go of Ulinzi Stars duo of Staphod Odhiambo and Yakeen Muteheli, Shabana’s Keith Imbali, Tusker custodian Brian Opondo and AFC Leopards youngster Kelly Madada.

This was in the aftermath of the 2-1 loss to their opponents, who were a mixture of local and foreign-based players.

On the other hand, McCarthy handed a late call-up to Kenya Police midfielder Marvin Nabwire and goalkeeper Bryne Omondi.

The South African said Nabwire, who played for Kariobangi Sharks Old Boys in that friendly, had done enough to get his pulse racing in excitement.

“When we had the opportunity to play a friendly yesterday, there were a few players who really impressed. I felt that there qualities can be useful in the squad even though I hadn’t integrated them earlier. Like I said, it is never too late to include other players especially when they impress against you,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

Another surprise face training with the national team is former Gor Mahia midfielder Anthony Akumu who is currently unattached after his latest stint in Iran.

McCarthy said the midfielder is maintaining his fitness levels while he keeps angling for a move to another club.

“I am never one to deny someone the opportunity to train with us and work on his fitness. Anthony feels he has one more transfer move in him and so he requested to train with us to maintain his fitness while he works on his next transfer,” the coach said.

Stars are set to depart over the weekend for Tanzania where they play in a four-nations round-robin competition to prepare for the continental competition.

They begin their campaign against Uganda at the Karatu Stadium on Monday before the hosts at the same venue on Thursday.

They round up their schedule with a fixture against Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.