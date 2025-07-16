In Photos: How Kenya’s Aldrine Put Pen To Paper in Mega La Liga Move

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Aldrine Kibet stole the headlines in Kenya on Wednesday after sealing a four-year-deal to Spanish top tier side La Liga. Here is how it unfolded in pictures;

Aldrine Kibet posing for a photo after signing a deal with Celta Vigo.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Aldrine Kibet, celeste ata 2029!



O atacante keniano 🇰🇪 únese á #CanteiraCeleste para as próximas catro tempadas.



Esta é a túa casa, @aldrineKibet10! 🩵🙌 — Canteira Celeste (@CanteiraCeleste) July 16, 2025

Kenya is in the house 🇰🇪🙌 pic.twitter.com/NqNhaFh7u2 — Canteira Celeste (@CanteiraCeleste) July 16, 2025

Aldrine Kibet signs a KSh 864 million deal with Celta Vigo pic.twitter.com/rXnmqkL0j8 — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) July 16, 2025

It's been a while since a Kenyan played in a top European league. After Oliech, Mariga, Wanyama, and briefly Olunga, Aldrine Kibet now carries Kenya’s football hopes on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/hU7rQKSUGM — Daddy Owen (@daddyowenmusic) July 16, 2025