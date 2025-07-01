Harden signs new 2-year deal to stay with Clippers

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jul 1 – James Harden is opting out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and signing a new deal that would be worth Ksh 10.5 billion ($81.5 million) to stay with the team for the next two seasons, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

Harden can opt out of the new deal next summer, said the person, who talked to reporters on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot yet be signed or announced.

Harden averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season, his 16th in the league. He was an All-Star for the 11th time and returned to the All-NBA team for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Harden is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in his 16th season or later. The others are LeBron James (seven times), Kobe Bryant (twice) and Kevin Durant (once).

He has the second-most 3-pointers in a career with 3,175, behind only Golden State’s Stephen Curry (4,058).

Harden will enter the season 11th on the NBA’s scoring list with 27,687 points, within reach of No 10 Carmelo Anthony (28,289) and No 9 Shaquille O’Neal (28,596). And Harden is 13th in assists with 8,316. It puts him 208 behind No 12 Andre Miller and 650 behind No 11 Gary Payton.

Warriors’ team options

The Golden State Warriors exercised team options for center Quinten Post and forward Gui Santos on Sunday, and extended a qualifying offer of $7.9 million to forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Post had his second-year option for $1.9 million and Santos his third-year option of $2.2 million that isn’t guaranteed.

Golden State will now be able to match any offer Kuminga has from another team, and also extended a qualifying offer to guard Taran Armstrong.

By extending a qualifying offer to both players prior to Sunday’s deadline, Golden State owns the right to match any offer sheets they may sign with another team. All will become restricted free agents on July 1.

Kuminga’s future with the franchise is one of the biggest storylines of the offseason for Golden State, which lost in the second round of the playoffs to Minnesota. He missed much of the season with a right ankle injury, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games with 10 starts.

Randle, Wolves ink deal

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a new deal that could keep him with the club through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

The final year of the deal will be at Randle’s option and, if it is exercised, could push the total value of the contract to $100 million, the person said.

The person spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the agreement. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the deal.

Randle had a $30.9 million player option for next season and could have been an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

He averaged 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, his first with the Timberwolves, and helped the team make the Western Conference finals. Randle was one of the primary pieces in the trade last fall that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota to New York.

Randle had spent five seasons with the Knicks before that trade.

A three-time All-Star, Randle has averaged 19 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 11 seasons with the Timberwolves, Knicks, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Lakers.

