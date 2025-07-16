Tusker ‘Hitman’ Ryan Ogam sets ambitious target for CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam has underlined his ambition to become the top scorer at next month’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi.

Ogam has set himself a target of scoring at least one or two goals per game at the continental competition.

“I believe that if you can shine in the local league, then it is possible to do the same at the continental level as well. I don’t think it’s a hard thing to do but I will have to give my best in every game. My target is to score at least a goal or two in every game. I want to score at least five goals in the group stage and then when we progress to the knockout stages, I will set another target,” the former Rainbow FC midfielder said.

The ‘hitman’ has proven himself a player capable of backing up his words with action.

Having joined the brewers at the start of the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season, Ogam set himself a target of scoring 15 goals by the middle of the season.

It was a target he easily achieved, scoring 15 goals in just 13 matches before he missed a huge chunk of the season with an injury.

If the youngster is able to achieve his target at CHAN, it would go a long way in softening the blow of losing Moses Shummah and Emmanuel Osoro — who scored 17 and 16 times respectively in the just-concluded season.

The Kakamega Homeboyz marksman joined Zambian giant Power Dynamos last week before being joined by the Talanta FC forward.

Their moves rendered them ineligible for CHAN, which is a tournament exclusively for local-based players.

Back to Ogam, the forward is hoping to impress head coach Benni McCarthy at next week’s four-nation tournament in Tanzania where they play Uganda, Congo Brazzaville and the hosts in a round-robin format.

“We are all looking forward to the Cecafa tournament, which will be a good buildup to CHAN. Everyone is approaching it with a winning mentality. We are going there for maximum points even though it will be a round-robin format,” he added.

Apart from Ogam, Harambee Stars’ other forward options include the Bandari duo of Beja Nyamawi and David Sakwa as well as Kenya Police’s Mohammed Bajaber.