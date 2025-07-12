Pioneer Golfer Naomi Wafula Makes History as First Kenyan Woman To Break Into Professional Ranks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Seasoned golfer Naomi Wafula will go to history books after the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) on Saturday announced her groundbreaking moment by officially becoming the first female member of the PGK.

This marked a monumental milestone for gender inclusion and the growth of professional women’s golf in the country.

A trailblazer from the start, Naomi’s journey through the ranks of amateur golf has been nothing short of inspiring.

Naomi expressed her excitement and gratitude upon receiving her PGK membership:

“This is a dream come true. I’m honoured to break this barrier and represent women in professional golf in Kenya. I hope this moment inspires young girls across the country to pick up a golf club and know that they belong on the fairways and greens — not just as players, but as professionals.”

Naomi has represented Kenya with distinction in numerous international tournaments, earned accolades across the continent, and emerged as a role model for a new generation of aspiring female golfers.

Her entry into the PGK is not only a personal triumph but also a transformative moment for Kenyan sport.

“Naomi Wafula’s induction is a proud and historic moment for us as an organization,” said Robert Muthomi, CEO of the PGK.

“Her professionalism, work ethic, and achievements reflect the very best of Kenyan golf. We believe her presence will inspire many more young women to pursue golf at the highest level.”

PGK Chairman CJ Wangai added:

“Naomi’s membership is a statement of intent from the PGK — that talent, determination, and character will always find a place in our professional ranks. She has earned this moment, and we are proud to walk with her as she begins this exciting new chapter in her golfing journey. We are confident she will open doors for many more women to follow.”

The PGK has recently undertaken significant steps to expand opportunities for women in the sport, including the inclusion of women’s categories in its Equator Tour and greater support for youth development initiatives. Naomi’s membership signals the next chapter in this evolution.

As she now prepares to compete on the professional circuit, Naomi Wafula carries the hopes and ambitions of a nation ready to celebrate women athletes and their rightful place in every level of competition.