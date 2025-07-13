No age issues in Junior Team to Africa Under 18/20 Athletics Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have assured there is no case of age cheating in the national team to compete at this year’s Africa Under 18 and 20 Championships in Nigeria.

AK’s director of youth development, Barnaba Korir, said they have scrutinised the documents of all athletes in the team to ascertain their correct ages.

“We do not expect any issues as concerns the age. We have done a very good job as a federation to make sure those who are going to compete are with the right ages. There will not be any issues,” Korir said.

Age cheating has been identified as a growing problem within athletics circles in the country.

In July last year, AK president Jack Tuwei announced a war against the vice, noting that it was stealthily creeping into the sport even as the federation battles against the doping menace.

AK have for the past one year undertaken a registration of all athletes, in which all of them are expected to provide identification documents, such as birth certificates.

This is aimed at ensuring that they do not present overage athletes at age-grade competitions such as the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships.

The Abeokuta-bound team have been putting in the yards at Kasarani Stadium and are expected to depart the country on Monday.

Korir says all the necessary equipment have been provided to empower the athletes to success in West Africa.

Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala addresses junior athletes ahead of their departure for the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Nigeria. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The equipment were brought yesterday (Saturday) from the United States, including the spikes. Everything that they require they will be receiving today (Sunday). Allowances have already been given by Athletics Kenya and foreign allowances will be given by the government. Everything is already in place and I am very happy that the federation has been able to plan and programme things as they are supposed to be,” he said.

At the last edition of the competition in Ndola, Zambia in 2023, Team Kenya came away with 33 medals.

These include 14 (six gold, two silver and six bronze) by the Under 20s and 19 (six gold, seven silver and six bronze) by the Under 18s.