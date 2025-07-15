Manchester City agree record 10-year kit deal worth Ksh 173.8bn - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City players celebrate. PHOTO/MANCHESTER CITY X

English Premier League

Manchester City agree record 10-year kit deal worth Ksh 173.8bn

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma for at least another 10 years, with the contract understood to be worth a minimum of Ksh 173.8bn (£1bn), making it the largest deal in the Premier League.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

City initially signed a Ksh 11.2bn (£65m)-a-year deal with the German kit manufacturer in 2019 but the parties have agreed an extension until at least 2035, worth a record Ksh 17.3bn (£100m) a year to the club.

That figure surpasses the Ksh 15.6bn (£90m) deal signed by rivals Manchester United with Adidas in 2023, while champions Liverpool will also be with the same manufacturer from this season after agreeing a reported, external Ksh 10.4bn (£60m) a season.

City have enjoyed an unprecedented period of success since 2019, claiming four Premier League titles as well as the Treble two years ago, but finished last season without a major trophy.

Commercially, the two parties have achieved club record sales globally, according to City.

City Football Group (CFG) chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.

“Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we have enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020