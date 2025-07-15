Manchester City agree record 10-year kit deal worth Ksh 173.8bn

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma for at least another 10 years, with the contract understood to be worth a minimum of Ksh 173.8bn (£1bn), making it the largest deal in the Premier League.

City initially signed a Ksh 11.2bn (£65m)-a-year deal with the German kit manufacturer in 2019 but the parties have agreed an extension until at least 2035, worth a record Ksh 17.3bn (£100m) a year to the club.

That figure surpasses the Ksh 15.6bn (£90m) deal signed by rivals Manchester United with Adidas in 2023, while champions Liverpool will also be with the same manufacturer from this season after agreeing a reported, external Ksh 10.4bn (£60m) a season.

City have enjoyed an unprecedented period of success since 2019, claiming four Premier League titles as well as the Treble two years ago, but finished last season without a major trophy.

Commercially, the two parties have achieved club record sales globally, according to City.

City Football Group (CFG) chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.

“Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we have enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally.”