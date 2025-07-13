StanChart Marathon organisers eye record attendance at 21st edition - Capital Sports
Standard Chartered Marathon ladies warm up for the launch. RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

StanChart Marathon organisers eye record attendance at 21st edition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – Organisers of the annual Standard Chartered Marathon are targeting at least 30,000 participants for this year’s edition at Uhuru Gardens on October 26.

Chair of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) David Mwindi said this year’s edition will also seek to enrope in a record number of athletes from outside Kenya.

“This year, we are aiming higher than ever before. On Sunday, 26th October, we expect to welcome a record 30,000 participants representing over 100 nationalities at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi to run for something bigger than a finish line,” Mwindi said.

Mwindi further said the 21st edition will also witness an increase in the number of elite runners, in comparison to previous ones.

“We’re especially proud to see the growing prestige of the event, with over 250 elite athletes expected this year — up from 206 last year — and more corporate and community teams joining the movement,” he said.

The marathon will feature seven race categories: the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge, and Corporate Challenge.

Speaking at the same time, Standard Chartered Kenya & Africa Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Head Joyce Kibe enumerated the gains made by the annual road race since its first edition in 2004.

“In the last 21 editions, it has cumulatively grown to 300,000 participants. Its growth to 25,000 participants last year cements its credentials: It is the largest single-day sporting event in Kenya and probably the largest in Africa organised by a non-sporting entity,” she said.

Kibe added: “To date, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon asset has managed to raise over KES 850million. This year, our goal is to raise KES 175 million, to support life changing programmes across the country through our FutureMakers  initiatives, respectively.”

Ahead of the race proper, organisers have lined up a series of activities including a medical camp in Kibera, warm-up runs at Parklands and Karura, and a satellite race in Mombasa.

