Biden Administration
Taipei, Taiwan, March 30 – The United States sent its Palau ambassador to Taiwan this week, in a rare visit by a serving diplomat that...
Hi, what are you looking for?
Koinange who served as the Chairpersons of the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi...
NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but not with the Astrazeneca jab imported by the government....
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Top lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir Tuesday became the first Kenyans to receive the Russian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik...
BEIJING, China, March 30 – China is providing vaccine aid to 80 countries and three international organizations, exporting vaccines to more than 40 countries,...
Ottawa, Canada, March 30 – Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood...
WASHINGTON, March 29 – U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination...
Kagwe also reported 18 virus-related deaths which he noted were fatalities that occurred on diverse dates but whose verification delayed.
NAIROBI, Kenya March 30 – Kenya on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Arrangement (MOA) with New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT)...
Dealing a major blow to the proponents of the BBI who were keen to have a national referendum by June, the Head of State...
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it is working on a post-Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) alliance that will have...
NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is ready to conduct the national referendum set to take...
The representations by the IEBC will be the highlight of the day because they are the institution charged with handling the referendum which is...
KIGALI, Rwanda, March 28 – In Kicukiro trading center located in Kigali’s suburb, streets roar with the sound of commerical motorcycles — commonly known...
Washington, United States, March 31 – President Joe Biden nominated several Black women, an Asian American and the first Muslim ever to federal judgeships Tuesday...
Yangon, Myanmar, March 31 – The United States on Wednesday ordered the departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar, amid growing violence following the military coup...
Washington, United States, March 31 – Two Capitol Police officers sued former US president Donald Trump Tuesday for inciting the January 6 insurrection that left...
Ismailia, Egypt, March 30 – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that Ethiopia’s enormous dam project, upstream on the Nile, risked causing “unimaginable instability”....
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 30 – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked the country’s finance minister to be her deputy, as she...
Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 30 – Gunmen killed three Afghan women involved in a nationwide polio immunisation programme Tuesday, officials said, a day after authorities launched...
Taipei, Taiwan, March 30 – The United States sent its Palau ambassador to Taiwan this week, in a rare visit by a serving diplomat that...
Lisbon, Portugal, March 30 – Portugal is to send around 60 troops to its former colony Mozambique following an attack by Islamic State-linked jihadists on...
Yangon, Myanmar, March 30 – The death toll in the Myanmar military’s crackdown on protesters has passed 500, as armed rebel groups on Tuesday threatened...
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 30 – Tanzanian police announced Tuesday that 45 people had died during a stampede in Dar es Salaam on March...
Johannesburg, South Africa, March 30 – South Africa’s embattled ruling party on Monday issued a stern warning to members facing graft or other criminal charges...
The Hague, Netherlands, March 30 – The International Criminal Court will decide Tuesday on an appeal by a Congolese warlord dubbed the “Terminator”, who received...
New York, United States, March 30 – It’s been quite a few days for sneakers, Satan and the artist Lil Nas X. It started with...
BEIJING, China, March 29 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and Burundi should strengthen unity and cooperation and make joint efforts...
CRATER, Yemen Mar 30 – “It was the morning of a normal working day before fighting escalated close to the hospital. I heard a mother...