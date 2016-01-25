Connect with us

Capital News

Headlines

President Kenyatta mourns Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange as a steadfast peace supporter

Koinange who served as the Chairpersons of the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

DP Ruto vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but not with the Astrazeneca jab imported by the government....

12 hours ago

Capital Health

Grand Mullah and Donald Kipkorir get Russia’s Sputnik V jab

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Top lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir Tuesday became the first Kenyans to receive the Russian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik...

16 hours ago

FOCUS POINT: coronavirus

Capital Health

China providing vaccine aid to 80 countries, 3 int’l organizations: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, China, March 30 – China is providing vaccine aid to 80 countries and three international organizations, exporting vaccines to more than 40 countries,...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Covid shots not recommended for under 55s in Canada

Ottawa, Canada, March 30 – Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood...

22 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden says 90 pct of adult Americans eligible to be vaccinated in 3 weeks

WASHINGTON, March 29 – U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination...

1 day ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate shoots up to 26.6pc with 902 cases

Kagwe also reported 18 virus-related deaths which he noted were fatalities that occurred on diverse dates but whose verification delayed.

2 days ago

BBI (Building Bridges Initiative)

BBI

Indefinite closure of Parliament over virus concerns puts BBI reggae on hold

Dealing a major blow to the proponents of the BBI who were keen to have a national referendum by June, the Head of State...

5 days ago

BBI

ODM hints at post-BBI alliance as 2022 alignments take shape

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it is working on a post-Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) alliance that will have...

6 days ago

BBI

IEBC ready for referendum once given funds

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is ready to conduct the national referendum set to take...

March 17, 2021

BBI

IEBC, Linda Katiba headline BBI Bill hearing as MPs resume public participation

The representations by the IEBC will be the highlight of the day because they are the institution charged with handling the referendum which is...

March 15, 2021

Special Report

Africa

Rwanda’s female motorcycle rider defies odds to join male-dominated job

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 28 – In Kicukiro trading center located in Kigali’s suburb, streets roar with the sound of commerical motorcycles — commonly known...

2 days ago

World

World

Biden picks Black women, first Muslim for federal judgeships

Washington, United States, March 31 – President Joe Biden nominated several Black women, an Asian American and the first Muslim ever to federal judgeships Tuesday...

4 seconds ago

Biden Administration

US orders diplomats out of Myanmar as violence spirals

Yangon, Myanmar, March 31 – The United States on Wednesday ordered the departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar, amid growing violence following the military coup...

15 mins ago

Biden Administration

Capitol police sue Trump over January 6 riot

Washington, United States, March 31 – Two Capitol Police officers sued former US president Donald Trump Tuesday for inciting the January 6 insurrection that left...

51 mins ago

Africa

Egypt’s Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks ‘unimaginable instability’

Ismailia, Egypt, March 30 – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that Ethiopia’s enormous dam project, upstream on the Nile, risked causing “unimaginable instability”....

17 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania president picks deputy, as grim stampede toll emerges

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 30 – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked the country’s finance minister to be her deputy, as she...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Three women polio workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 30 – Gunmen killed three Afghan women involved in a nationwide polio immunisation programme Tuesday, officials said, a day after authorities launched...

21 hours ago
