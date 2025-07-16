Kenyan starboy Kibet joins La Liga side Celta Vigo - Capital Sports
Kenya's Aldrine Kibet has completed move to Celta Vigo

Kenyan Premier League

Kenyan starboy Kibet joins La Liga side Celta Vigo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2025 – Kenya’s teenage football sensation Aldrine Kibet has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo, in a groundbreaking move that cements his status as one of the country’s brightest prospects.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder shot to fame during the 2023 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national championships, where he captained St. Anthony’s Boys High School in Kitale to the national title.

His brilliance saw him named both the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and top scorer, notching an astonishing 25 goals and 27 assists.

Kibet’s move is expected to further spotlight Kenya’s growing pool of young football talent, and comes at a time when the country is seeking to position itself as a serious player on the continental and global stage with the upcoming CHAN 2024 tournament and AFCON 2027 co-hosting duties looming.

Celta Vigo, based in the northwestern city of Vigo, plays in Spain’s top-flight La Liga and is known for nurturing promising talent, including World Cup winner Iago Aspas.

With Kibet now joining their ranks, Kenyan fans will be watching closely as one of their own begins life under the bright lights of La Liga.

In this article:
