Kenya’s CHAN Local Organizing Committee Announces Gate Charges - Capital Sports
Kenya’s CHAN Local Organizing Committee Announces Gate Charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday announced gate charges for the upcoming tournament scheduled to kick-off August 2-30.

Making the announcement at the Nyayo National Stadium, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman, Nicholas Musonye, declared that Ksh 200 will be allocated for the regular fans, VIP to retail at Ksh 500 while VVIP will sale at Ksh 1,000.

Kenya will host Group A at the newly refurbished Moi International Stadium and will take on Angola, Morocco, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.  

Hosts Harambee Stars will kick-off its campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo on August 3, then face Angola August 7, clash with Morocco August 10 before taking a one-week break then wrap up group fixture against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on August 17.

CHAN that is domiciled for locally based players will see the 2025 edition co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja East Africa mantra.  

