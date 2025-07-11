CHAN LOC Boss Musonye Dismisses Conflict Of Interest Claims in Procurement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), Nicholas Musonye, has dismissed claims that high-profile individuals were meddling in tendering processes ahead of the continental football showpiece co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2-30.

Musonye, while addressing the media Friday on the preparations of the tourney, said all CHAN procurement was conducted by the Ministry of Sports and not the LOC.

“Homeboyz has nothing to do with CHAN. Even our CEO, Rabar, who owns Homeboyz, knows better that a conflict of interest is not allowed. Even my children, I told them, stay out of this,” Musonye underscored.

A look at the Nyayo Stadium view. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nyayo National Stadium view. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Meanwhile, Musonye assured the country is fully prepared to host the Championship, terming the tournament a crucial test for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which Kenya is set to co-host alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

“We have failed before… In 1996 and again in 2018, we were not ready. But this time, we are. The infrastructure is complete, and the stadiums are world-class. Kasarani and Nyayo are refurbished and look great,” said Musonye.

Tanzania, which will stage the opening ceremony, will get CHAN underway on August 2, with a clash against Burkina Faso in Dar es Salaam, which is the only game of the day.

Attention will then shift to Nairobi the following day, August 3, with a double header where hosts Kenya face the Democratic Republic of Congo in an early kick-off at 3 pm at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, before Morocco lock horns with Angola at 6 pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Cabinet Secretary Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya arrives in a chopper to receive and handover Kasarani Keys ahead of CHAN. Photo/RAYMOND MKHAYA

The LOC confirmed that teams start arriving next week, with transport, accommodation, and training programs already finalized in coordination with CAF.

“Kasarani has a new pitch, new dressing rooms, a full canopy, and floodlights. Nyayo is also upgraded, even training venues like Kasarani Annex A & B and Police Sacco now look like stand-alone stadiums.”

On safety, Musonye said national security organs had been fully briefed and deployed.

“You cannot host a tournament of this magnitude without security. I have met with Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo and other agencies and assure you, security is in place, from the borders to the stadiums,” Musonye said.

Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Local Organising Committee chairman Nicholas Musonye. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Musonye issued a strong appeal to fans, urging them to attend in large numbers and maintain discipline.

“When Gor Mahia plays AFC, you may need police. But when Harambee Stars play, even if we lose to Morocco, there will be no violence. National pride will prevail,” he said.

Tickets for CHAN matches have been priced affordably at Ksh 200 for the regular, VIP tickets will retail at Ksh 500, and VVIP tickets will sell at Ksh 1,000 to attract large turnouts.

Visa waivers have been confirmed between Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania to ease regional travel for fans.

“We’re not just hosting football. We’re hosting Africa, and the image we show from how we treat guests to how fans behave will determine whether we’re ready for AFCON 2027,” Musonye said with finality.