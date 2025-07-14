Man Utd fan admits slapping Jack Grealish at derby

MANCHESTER, England, July 14, 2025 – A Manchester United fan has admitted assaulting Manchester City player Jack Grealish by slapping his face after he claimed the footballer insulted him.

Alfie Holt, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault on Grealish, who he said had called him ugly and a swear word after the Manchester Derby on 6 April, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

Holt, a Manchester United season ticket holder in the Stretford End, was given a three-year Football Banning Order and ordered to pay a £120 fine.

The defendant, of Droylsden, Tameside, told the court: “I did not expect [Grealish] to say what he said to me and I have reacted. I regret it. That’s it.”

Shazia Aslam, prosecuting, told the court Grealish was leaving the field after the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, which was always a “contentious affair”.

“Both sets of fans were very vocal, shouting abusive comments to rival players,” Ms Aslam said.

The court heard that as players left the field, heading for the tunnel, Holt stood very close by, shouting abuse at City players.

Grealish then heard Holt’s comments and walked back towards him before they had an “exchange of words”, she said.

“As the complainant walks away, the defendant slaps the complainant across the face.”

She said there was no injury and Holt had been arrested outside the stadium.

In a witness statement, Grealish told police he could not hear what the defendant was shouting due to the crowd noise, so he walked towards him and tried to engage in conversation and leaned in to speak to him.

He said he was still unable to hear, so he moved to walk away when he was slapped.

‘Vulnerable players’

After his arrest, Holt told police he had been drinking before the game “in town” and went to the match with his father.

He said he had been shouting abuse at City players, including Phil Foden, who had ignored him.

He then shouted an insult at Grealish, who reacted and a “verbal altercation took place,” the court heard.

Holt told police he had “flipped” when Grealish had insulted him back and he reached out and slapped the footballer.

Magistrates were shown a brief clip of the incident, which had no sound.

Ms Aslam said: “The defendant uses force against a player. Players are extremely vulnerable to this sort of conduct and need to be protected.”

Melanie Winstantley, defending, said Holt had no previous convictions and had never been arrested before, so the incident was completely out of character for him.

She said his Manchester United season ticket, which he had for 12 years, had already been revoked, which was a “significant punishment” to him.

“He’s admitted what he’s done, he’s owned what he’s done. It’s a very minor assault,” she said.

Ms Winstanley told the court Grealish had “doubled back” after going into the tunnel to speak to Holt.

She added: “He didn’t have to do that. It’s not unusual for players and fans to engage in banter at football matches.

“I’m not trying to excuse the behaviour.”

Passing sentence, chairwoman of the magistrates’ bench Jill Hodges told Holt she accepted he had pleaded guilty and he appeared to regret his actions, but there must be “punishment and deterrence” for such behaviour.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £48.

The court heard fines could not be deducted from Holt’s Personal Independence Payments, so his parents, who he lives with, agreed to pay them in full within 28 days.