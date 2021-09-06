Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the inaugural edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Maurine Achieng had broken the deadlock scoring the opener for Vihiga but Simba equalized minutes later through Aisha Mnuka.

Achieng broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when she headed home from close range after the Simba Queens keeper failed to hold on to the ball as she came out for a corner.

Simba however drew level just seven minutes later when Mnunka tapped home from close range. A deep freekick drew the Vihiga keeper off her line and Opa Clement who was at the backpost simply tapped it to Mnunka’s path to send the ball home.

However, Vihiga kept the fight and scored the winner with two minutes remaining when Harambee Starlets forward Shikangwa thumped home a header, rising highest inside the box to nod home a freekick from Alice Muderi.