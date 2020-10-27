DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League returns to our screens from tomorrow Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 October 2020.

According to MultiChoice Kenya corporate affairs manager, Philip Wahome, SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to another exciting UCL Matchday.

“SuperSport is undoubtedly the #HomeOfFootball and the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’ and we are committed to making great entertainment more accessible to our DStv, GOtv and Showmax viewers,” he added.

Tuesday 27 October features champions Bayern Munich in action in the early kick-off slot as they head to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow, while English heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool will back themselves to claim wins over Olympique Marseille and Midtjylland respectively.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side against underestimating their Danish opponents: “Midtjylland is for different reasons…one of the most interesting teams because they have quite a specific way [of playing]. They try to play real football, all the teams run a lot, so the games will be intense.”

Yet the pick of matches on Tuesday evening will come from Bergamo in Italy, where Atalanta and Ajax – two teams renowned for their stylish, attacking play – will meet at the Gewiss Stadium.

“Atalanta were the revelation of the Champions League of last season,” said Ajax boss Erik ten Hag of La Dea. “They are a pressing machine. We have gained experience against these kinds of opponents, but they are one of the very best.”

Wednesday 28 October is headlined by the meeting of Juventus and Barcelona (in a repeat of the Champions League final from 2015) at the Allianz Stadium in Turin – and a revival of the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi rivalry not seen since the former left Real Madrid just over two years ago.

This will be their first meeting in the group stage of the competition and Messi has generally ended on the winning side against his fellow all-time great: the Argentine’s teams have had the better of their European games against Ronaldo’s teams: W2 D2 L1. Ronaldo is yet to score in five European games against teams featuring Messi, while the Barca player has scored three Champions League goals against Ronaldo’s teams.

Wednesday also features Manchester United at home to RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain away to Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir, and Chelsea travelling to the south of Russia for a clash with Krasnodar.

No rival can compete with SuperSport's extensive coverage of sports. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on SuperSport on both DStv and GOtv. Customers can subscribe or upgrade to DStv Compact Plus for only Sh, 4,700 to watch ALL UCL matches. There is more. In case you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App. GOtv customers can enjoy select UCL matches on GOtv Max for only Sh. 1,050.

To manage your DStv account dial *423# to buy, pay reconnect or clear error codes, or download the MyDStv App or MyGOtv App.

UEFA Champions League fixtures and broadcast details, 27-28 October 2020

*All times EAT

Tuesday 27 October

20:55 Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich – SuperSport Premier League

20:55 Shakhtar Donetsk v Internazionale – SuperSport Variety 1

23:00 Atletico Madrid v RB Salzburg – SuperSport Variety 3

23:00 Borussia Monchengladbach v Real Madrid – SuperSport Variety 1

23:00 Porto v Olympiakos SuperSport La Liga – SuperSport GOtv La Liga

23:00 Olympique Marseille v Manchester City – SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Action

23:00 Liverpool v Midtjylland – SuperSport Premier League

23:00 Atalanta v Ajax – SuperSport Variety 2

Wednesday 28 October

20:55 Krasnodar v Chelsea – SuperSport Premier League

19:55 Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint-Germain – SuperSport Variety 1

23:00 Sevilla v Rennes – SuperSport Action

23:00 Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg – SuperSport Variety 2

23:00 Club Brugge v Lazio – SuperSport Variety 3

23:00 Juventus v Barcelona – SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 1

23:00 Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kyiv – SuperSport La Liga – SuperSport GOtv La Liga

23:00 Manchester United v RB Leipzig -SuperSport Premier League