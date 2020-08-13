Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, who is the first African to play in the America’s National Football League (NFL) is now living a miserable life in the United States, years after being accused of domestic violence.

A video of Adongo looking tattered and out of mind, shared by blogger Robert Alai went viral on social media, once again sparking the sad state that successful sportsperson goes through when depression hits hard. Remember your rugby hunk Daniel Adongo? He got into drugs and some weird beliefs.



This is him currently.



Homeless and broke. Sad!! pic.twitter.com/dieyVp7sdG— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) August 13, 2020

Reports indicate that Adongo, who signed a lucrative deal with Indianapolis Colts in 2013, is into drugs and now homeless.

It is believed that rain stated beating the former rugby star in 2015 after being under criminal investigation for a potential domestic violence.

Consequently, the incidence costed the linebacker playing time, leading his team, the Colts to waive him, one week after the second police call on December 10, 2015, being ruled out of the match against Jacksonville.

On October 24, a woman told police that she was afraid of Adongo and did not want him to return to his residence but “was not forthcoming with any information in reference to these incidents,” according to the police report.

She indicated that arguments had occurred over the past several months. Adongo went to the Fishers Police Department while officers were speaking with the woman and said he would not stay at the home that evening and was going to end the relationship, according to the police report. Photo/COURTESY

According to the police report, Adongo said he has an “open case” with the NFL and was limited on what he could say. The report states, “Adongo advised the information (the woman) provided is inaccurate and the NFL Investigators have all the information to prove that.”

On December 10, 2015 police returned to the home after Dawn Monks, who said she is a friend of the woman, told them she had received text messages from the woman reading “911” and “Help.” Monks told police that Adongo had previously kicked open the bathroom door, grabbed the woman by the throat and held her underwater in the bathtub, according to the report.

She said Adongo had previously punched multiple holes in the walls and damaged appliances, the woman’s car, furniture and cell phones.

Before making the mega deal to NFL, Adongo played either as a lock or a flanker, and last played Super Rugby for the Southern Kings in the 2013 Super Rugby season.