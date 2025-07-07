Durant joins Houston in record-setting NBA trade

HOUSTON, United States, July 7, 2025 – NBA star Kevin Durant has joined the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns in a record-breaking trade deal involving seven teams.

The move was first announced last month but was confirmed on Sunday when the league’s new year officially started.

The Atlanta Hawks, the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers are also involved in the deal, which involves 13 players and several future draft picks being exchanged.

The previous record for the largest trade in NBA history was six teams, set last summer when Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant, 36, was named the 2014 Most Valuable Player, won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and is a 15-time All-Star.

He also won four Olympic golds with the US basketball team.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end,” he posted on social media.

“All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remember it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players.

“I truly believe this NBA is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!”

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said: “His skill level, love of basketball, and dedication to his craft have made him one of the most respected players of his generation, and my staff and I are excited to work with him.”

Houston finished second in the Western Conference last season but were knocked out of the play-offs in the first round.

“One of the greatest to ever play the game, we are grateful for the impact Kevin made on our organization and in our community,” Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory said.

“As a member of the Suns, he climbed the scoring charts to become just the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, and we wish him the best as he continues his career in Houston.”

Who gets what in the seven-team deal?

Under the deal, Houston get Durant and 31-year-old Swiss centre Clint Capela from Atlanta – he started his career at the Rockets.

From the Rockets, the Suns pick up 18-year-old South Sudanese centre Khaman Maluach, who was the 10th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, as well as forward Dillon Brooks and guard Jalen Green. The Suns also get Atlanta wing Daeqwon Plowden, Minnesota forward Rasheer Fleming and Golden State guard Koby Brea, as well as two future draft picks.

The Hawks, meanwhile, receive David Roddy, cash, and a 2031 draft pick swap from Houston.

Brooklyn obtained two future second-round picks and sent a draft pick, forward Adou Thiero, to the Lakers.

The Warriors obtained Australian forward Alex Toohey, who was initially drafted by the Suns, and guard Jahmai Mashack, the last pick in the draft for the Rockets.

Minnesota landed two future draft picks from the Suns and 18-year-old Australian centre Rocco Zikarsky, a draft pick from the Lakers.