IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel.

After failed promises over the last three years since its closure, the Nyayo National Stadium has finally taken new shape and is scheduled to be completed and handed over to Sports Kenya by May 31.

The Stadium was closed in 2017 for renovations ahead of Kenya’s hosting of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), but works slowed down after the hosting rights were stripped off by CAF due to poor preparedness.

READ ALSO: Sports Ministry To Take Over City Stadium From County Govt.

Over the last two months, the Ministry of Sports has accelerated the works at the stadium and according to Sports Kenya Director General, the stadium should be handed over by the contractor and Ministry of Pubic Works by the end of the month.

“We are now at 95pc completion and by May 31 we should be able to finish off all works. We anticipate that after the COVID-19 pandemic, football will be back at Nyayo Stadium,” Metto told Capital Sports on Monday afternoon. A panoramic view of the Nyayo National Stadium as at May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo went on a random inspection of the facility and also had a meeting with Sports Kenya Officials, the contractors as well as high ranking officials from the Ministry of Public Works.

“We are pleased with the work that has been done here and this is just the last mile of inspection. We had a challenge with the seats because we couldn’t ship them in in time due to the COVID-19 situation but now we have them and everything should be fine,” Okudo said.

READ ALSO: You Will Be Jailed, Sports PS Warns Hooligans As Nyayo Takes Shape

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When Capital Sports visited the facility on Monday afternoon, workers were hard at work completing the final rows of seats in a small section of the stands. The seats have been arranged in the colors of the national flag.

The changing rooms have been shifted to the West End of the stadium. There will be four changing rooms; two on either side, with two separate referee rooms, anti-doping room as well as offices, according to the specifications given by the Confederation of African Football. A view of the Nyayo National Stadium main VIP stand as at May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The VIP dias has also been reconstructed with addition of a third floor and all rooms have been complete with only the final round of wiring and finishing being done.

The landscaping infront of the stands is also ongoing while the new parking area has also been completed. The only concern at the moment is on the roofing of the rest of the stands, with DG Metto saying it is part of Phase Two.

“Public works will do drawings then submit proposal to the Sports Fund for funding and as soon we get the funding we will tender,” Metto states.

Here are more photos of how the stadium currently looks like. A view inside the Nyayo National Stadium main VIP room as at May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view from the VIP stand. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu Sports PS Joe Okudo arrives at the Nyayo National Stadium for an inspection tour on May 25, 2020, accompanied by Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto (left), Ministry of Public Works chief architect SK Muli (right) and Lexis International Chief Contractor Chandresh Babariya. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu Construction workers finalizing areas of the VIP parking area. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A worker on the VIP stand rests after a day’s work. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu The players’ exit area from teh cganing rooms. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the pitch and main stand from the stadium’s west end. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu Another view of the main stand. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the main stand. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the playing turf. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view from the tartant track which has been patched up with new sections. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view from teh stands. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view from the stands. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the pitch from the players’ entrance PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the referee’s changing rooms. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A view of the changing rooms. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu A section of the bathroom area in the changing rooms. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

(Visited 250 times, 250 visits today)