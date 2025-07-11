Kenya Assures Top-Level Security Ahead of CHAN 2025 Tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CAF's head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa, taking the stewards through a practical session at Nyayo Stadium

CHAN 2025

Kenya Assures Top-Level Security Ahead of CHAN 2025 Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, July 11, 2025 — Ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a safe and secure tournament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at a press briefing Friday, the LOC Chairperson, Nicholas Musonye, emphasized that security remains the top priority, noting that high-level consultations have been held with the Ministry of Interior and key security agencies.

“We’ve had meetings with the Principal Secretary for Security, Omolo (Raymond), and other top security officials. Security is number one. You can’t host a tournament of this magnitude without it,” he said.

Nicholas Musonye addressing at Nyayo Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The LOC confirmed that all necessary security protocols are in place, not only at the competition venues but across the country’s borders and key transit areas.

“Our citizens, our visitors, and our teams must all feel safe. We are taking no chances,” he added.

CAF has outlined a 30 percent security requirement as part of its tournament hosting standards, which Kenya has shared with the Ministry of Interior.

“This is a tournament of global attention. We are ready to protect it and protect our country,” the LOC Chair concluded.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020