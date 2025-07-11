Kenya Assures Top-Level Security Ahead of CHAN 2025 Tournament

NAIROBI, July 11, 2025 — Ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a safe and secure tournament.

Speaking at a press briefing Friday, the LOC Chairperson, Nicholas Musonye, emphasized that security remains the top priority, noting that high-level consultations have been held with the Ministry of Interior and key security agencies.

“We’ve had meetings with the Principal Secretary for Security, Omolo (Raymond), and other top security officials. Security is number one. You can’t host a tournament of this magnitude without it,” he said.

Nicholas Musonye addressing at Nyayo Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The LOC confirmed that all necessary security protocols are in place, not only at the competition venues but across the country’s borders and key transit areas.

“Our citizens, our visitors, and our teams must all feel safe. We are taking no chances,” he added.

CAF has outlined a 30 percent security requirement as part of its tournament hosting standards, which Kenya has shared with the Ministry of Interior.

“This is a tournament of global attention. We are ready to protect it and protect our country,” the LOC Chair concluded.