Tusker FC announce promotion of Youth Team players as rebuild continues - Capital Sports
Tusker FC's promoted players David Polepole and George Odhiambo. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Tusker FC announce promotion of Youth Team players as rebuild continues

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – FKF Premier League side Tusker FC has announced the promotion of striker David Polepole and defender George Odhiambo to the senior team from their Youth ranks ahead of the upcoming FKF Premier League season.

Polepole had already started curving out a niche for himself in the senior team when he was called up after the injury to Ryan Ogam and contributed with a goal and two assists in five matches he played.

He however missed almost half of the second leg after picking up a groin injury, but the output he already had given out was enough to convince the club’s management and head coach Charles Okere to give him a senior team contract.

With the Youth Team, which plays in the FKF Division II League, Polepole, who immigrated to Kenya from his native DR Congo as a toddler, scored 15 goals and had six assists.

“I am delighted to earn this chance because it is a massive honour. At the start of the season, I had challenged myself to fight for the badge and leave a mark and then see where it leaves me and I am delighted it ends with me getting a chance in the senior team,” he told the club’s official website after signing his contract.

Odhiambo, a hard tackling and commanding defender has been equally influential. He accumulated good numbers for a central defender, scoring four goals and assisting five. He has also earned call ups to the senior team thrice.

“I was really motivated last season when I saw my close friend Teddy (Dok) promoted as well as the previous season with Edu (Edwin Simiyu). It showed me that with hard work it is possible and for the last two seasons, I have been working hard even doing extra training to ensure that I improve in my game and help the team,” Odhiambo, 23, said after pening a two-year contract.

Tusker Head Coach Charles Okere, who previously trained them in the Youth Team expressed confidence in the two youngsters, stating:

“David and George have shown great potential and a strong work ethic. They’ve earned this opportunity, and we believe they have what it takes to contribute at the top level. This is what our youth development program is all about, preparing young players to take the next step.”

This brings to three the new players the Brewers have brought on board as they continue their rebuild for the new season. They have already signed midfielder Vincent Otieno from Nairobi City Stars.

