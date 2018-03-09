Capital Lifestyle
Celebrating 2018 Zuri Awards nominees on #InternationalWomensDay
Kenya’s most inspiring event – the annual Zuri Awards have unveiled the nominees and their respective categories for this year’s awards. In line with the 2018 International Women’s Day- the award Gala night is...
Rebel Wilson seeks legal fees after record Australia payout
Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson spent more than Aus$1.3 million (US$1.1 million) to win Australia’s largest defamation payout, it was revealed Thursday, and she is now chasing publisher Bauer to pay those costs as well....
Beyoncé teases new alter ego
Beyoncé has teased new music after appearing to unveil her latest alter ego. The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer has gone under the musical creations Sasha Fierce, Yonce and Mrs. Carter in the past and...
NBO Film Festival to highlight best of African Cinema
Following the enthusiastic reception of the premiere edition, NBO Film Festival announces that the second edition will take place between the 27th March and the 1st April 2018. The second edition of the festival will highlight the...
#CarNews: Porsche is working on Flying cabs
Porsche has confirmed it was working on developing a flying taxi car – but it could take a decade to become a reality. The company’s head of development made the exciting announcement this week,...
Lupita Nyong’o’s ’empowering’ Oscar’s hairstyle
Lupita Nyong’o’s Oscar hairstyle was inspired by Rwandan tradition. The 35-year-old actress wowed on the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday (04.03.18) thanks to an elaborately sculpted up-do adorned with gold thread, which...
Blue-collar women find hope in #MeToo movement
The #MeToo movement may be changing work cultures from entertainment to politics, but Guadalupe Hinojosa will still be stepping into a tough world for women when she completes her training as a welder. On...
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging apps
Canadian telecommunications firm BlackBerry sued Facebook on Tuesday, accusing the American social media company of infringing on its patents for messaging apps. BlackBerry is claiming infringement on patents it holds for message encryption and...
Oldest message in a bottle found at remote Australian beach
A message in a bottle written 132 years ago and found on an Australian beach by a group of walkers including the parents of Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo has been verified as the...
The five big trends from Paris fashion week
Balaclavas, headscarves, feisty feminism and the warming glow of yellow and burnished gold… We pick out the biggest trends in the autumn-winter 2018-2019 collections as Paris fashion week finishes late Tuesday. – Hoods and...