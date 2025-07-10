Sakari Eyes First Team Spot in Harambee Stars CHAN Squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars right back Daniel Sakari is hopeful of cementing his place in the first XI at next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Nairobi.

Sakari has been a consistent performer in the FKF Premier League and now wants to replicate it at the continental stage.

“Receiving a call is one thing and getting play time is another. I would love to be in the first 11 team that would represent the country in these competitions,” Sakari said.

The Kenya Police right back is part of the provisional squad preparing for the continental competition that kicks off on August 1-31 across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The national team will play in the CECAFA Four Nations Cup in Tanzania — on July 24-27 — beginning their campaign against the host nation.

Coach Benni McCarthy is set to announce his final squad after the tournament and Sakari hopes that he will have impressed the South African well enough to make the final cut.

“I will just do me, stay focused, work hard, hope that I do not suffer any injuries and hopefully make it to the starting team,” the former Tusker FC right back, who got his first call-up to the national team in 2019, said.

He attributes his consistent call ups to God and hard work.

“Through it all, he always stays focused and always has his eyes on the prize,” he said.

CHAN features players who compete in their domestic leagues, offering a huge stage for local-based talents to shine.

Kenya begin their campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

They then play Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 13) in the other Group A matches — all to be played at the same venue.