Sakari Eyes First Team Spot in Harambee Stars CHAN Squad - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars defender Daniel Sakari. PHOTO/FKF

CHAN 2025

Sakari Eyes First Team Spot in Harambee Stars CHAN Squad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars right back Daniel Sakari is hopeful of cementing his place in the first XI at next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sakari has been a consistent performer in the FKF Premier League and now wants to replicate it at the continental stage.

“Receiving a call is one thing and getting play time is another. I would love to be in the first 11 team that would represent the country in these competitions,” Sakari said.

The Kenya Police right back is part of the provisional squad preparing for the continental competition that kicks off on August 1-31 across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The national team will play in the CECAFA Four Nations Cup in Tanzania — on July 24-27 — beginning their campaign against the host nation.

Coach Benni McCarthy is set to announce his final squad after the tournament and Sakari hopes that he will have impressed the South African well enough to make the final cut.

“I will just do me, stay focused, work hard, hope that I do not suffer any injuries and hopefully make it to the starting team,” the former Tusker FC right back, who got his first call-up to the national team in 2019, said.

He attributes his consistent call ups to God and hard work.

“Through it all, he always stays focused and always has his eyes on the prize,” he said.

CHAN features players who compete in their domestic leagues, offering a huge stage for local-based talents to shine.

Kenya begin their campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

They then play Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 13) in the other Group A matches — all to be played at the same venue.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020