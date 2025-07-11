Arsenal agree world record £1m fee with Liverpool for Smith - Capital Sports
The deal for Olivia Smith would make her the most expensive signing in women's football

Football

Arsenal agree world record £1m fee with Liverpool for Smith

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 11 – Arsenal have had a world-record bid in excess of £1m accepted by Women’s Super League rivals Liverpool for forward Olivia Smith.

The current world record is the £900,000 Chelsea paid to sign United States defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January.

The deal for 20-year-old Canada international Smith is subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Smith joined Liverpool from Portuguese side Sporting last summer and scored seven times in 20 WSL appearances in her debut season.

Smith joined Liverpool for a club-record fee of just over £200,000 in July 2024 from the Portuguese club and still has two years left on her contract.

Arsenal have also added Chloe Kelly to their ranks on a free transfer from Manchester City, alongside former Liverpool left-back Taylor Hinds.

Smith has played 18 times for Canada, scoring four goals.

Liverpool, who finished seventh in the WSL last season, view the sale of Smith as a major opportunity to strengthen their squad by reinvesting the transfer fee.

They are currently without a manager since sacking Matt Beard in February, with former Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor the leading candidate to take over.

‘Quite something for the women’s game’

“Wow, the fee is massive. It really is,” said former Manchester City and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen, reacting to the news on Thursday night.

“She is in the very early stages in her career but she is going to a good club.”

At Arsenal she would have competition with a star-studded forward line including Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius.

“They have a very strong frontline and depth in it,” Christiansen said.

“This is Arsenal adding layers to a Champions League-winning squad who will want to go and do it again.

“I’m sure their prerogative will be to win the WSL as well.

“She certainly adds depth. It is early days to say whether she starts or not.

“I’m sure it is a project for the near future in an Arsenal shirt. It is some fee and quite something for the women’s game.”

