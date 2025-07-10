World Record has pushed my confidence for the rest of the season: Chebet - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beatrice Chebet crossing the finish line at the Prefontaine Classic

Athletics

World Record has pushed my confidence for the rest of the season: Chebet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Beatrice Chebet says her 5,000m World Record set at the Prefontaine Classic last week has boosted her confidence for the rest of the season, which will culminate at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan later in the year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chebet became the first ever woman to run the 5,000m on track in under 14 minutes, when she clocked 13 minutes, 15.08 seconds to win in Eugene.

Chebet had previously tried to lower the 12-and-a-half lap race world record in vain, but managed to finally achieve it in Eugene, United States.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after jetting back home, Chebet says the feat ranks as the biggest in her career, noting she is a trailblazer after becoming the first woman to do it.

“I am really happy to have achieved a sub-14 because it is not easy. I was prepared physically, mentally and emotionally to go for it in Eugene and I am glad things went okay. I am so much proud because even if someone breaks that record tomorrow, I will still have my place in history as the first woman to do it in under 14 minutes. I think I have inspired a lot of ladies to know that they can do it and I expect someone else will try and do it too,” Chebet told Telecomasia.

She disclosed that she worked more on her sprints to enable her go for the record again.

“After the last time I tried, I analyzed and knew that if I could improve my speed a bit especially in the final kick, it was within reach. I worked on that a lot and intensified my workouts. I pushed myself to the limits in training and this helped me to be ready to tackle the World Record ambition,” added Chebet.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020