Junior athletes confident of medal harvest at Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – The national team to the Africa Under 18 and 20 Championships in Nigeria are overflowing with confidence after weeks of training at Kasarani Stadium.

The team believe they are due for a rich medal harvest in West Africa, a much improved return from the 33 won at the last edition of the competition in Ndola, Zambia in 2023.

Co-captain Clinton Aluvi, who will be representing the country in the men’s 100m and 200m, says the weeks of training have sharpened their technical skills.

“The time we have spent in camp has really helped us. Working closely with the coaches, many of us sprinters can confidently say we have improved from the time we came into training. We have improved on our techniques, such as setting up the starting blocks,” Aluvi said.

The youngster is fixated on making the podium place in Abeokuta, noting that it is a make or break competition for him.

“My target is to win gold in both competitions…at the bare minimum, I would be content with a silver medal,” he said.

Chepkemoi searching for joy

Aluvi’s co-captain, Joyline Chepkemoi, is similarly looking to set an example for the rest of her peers by winning the African title.

The 18-year-old possesses vast experience that belies her young age, having represented the country at a number of international competitions.

She was part of the team at the last edition of this competition, where she won silver in the girls’ 1500m after clocking 4:13.2 in the final.

Chepkemoi is determined to come out victorious this time round.

“Last time, I did not get the gold but this time, I want to do better and come away with gold. We have trained well as a team…everyone has been very disciplined and focused and we have not had any cases of indiscipline. We want to go there and make the country proud,” she said.

The team is expected to depart for West Africa on Monday, with the continental competition scheduled to run from July 16 (Wednesday) to July 20 (Sunday).