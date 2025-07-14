Junior athletes confident of medal harvest at Africa Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenyan team to the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships pose for a photo after receiving their kits. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Junior athletes confident of medal harvest at Africa Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – The national team to the Africa Under 18 and 20 Championships in Nigeria are overflowing with confidence after weeks of training at Kasarani Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team believe they are due for a rich medal harvest in West Africa, a much improved return from the 33 won at the last edition of the competition in Ndola, Zambia in 2023.

Co-captain Clinton Aluvi, who will be representing the country in the men’s 100m and 200m, says the weeks of training have sharpened their technical skills.

“The time we have spent in camp has really helped us. Working closely with the coaches, many of us sprinters can confidently say we have improved from the time we came into training. We have improved on our techniques, such as setting up the starting blocks,” Aluvi said.

The youngster is fixated on making the podium place in Abeokuta, noting that it is a make or break competition for him.

“My target is to win gold in both competitions…at the bare minimum, I would be content with a silver medal,” he said.

Chepkemoi searching for joy

Aluvi’s co-captain, Joyline Chepkemoi, is similarly looking to set an example for the rest of her peers by winning the African title.

The 18-year-old possesses vast experience that belies her young age, having represented the country at a number of international competitions.

She was part of the team at the last edition of this competition, where she won silver in the girls’ 1500m after clocking 4:13.2 in the final.

Chepkemoi is determined to come out victorious this time round.

“Last time, I did not get the gold but this time, I want to do better and come away with gold. We have trained well as a team…everyone has been very disciplined and focused and we have not had any cases of indiscipline. We want to go there and make the country proud,” she said.

The team is expected to depart for West Africa on Monday, with the continental competition scheduled to run from July 16 (Wednesday) to July 20 (Sunday).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020