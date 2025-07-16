TigonBet Launches in Kenya with Mobile-First, Gamified Betting Experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenya’s competitive sports betting landscape has a new entrant.

TigonBet, a digital sportsbook and casino platform, is now live, offering a betting experience centered around speed, interactivity, and mobile usability.

Backed by a bold brand identity the “Tigon,” a hybrid of lion and tiger. The platform is aiming to blend entertainment with strategic play, catering to both sports bettors and casino enthusiasts.

Swipe-to-Bet: Mobile Meets Betting

At the core of TigonBet’s user experience is a Tinder-style swipe feature that allows punters to scroll through match options and betting markets quickly. Built for mobile-first users, the interface reduces friction and aims to make browsing and betting more intuitive.

Tournaments & Leaderboards Add Competitive Edge

TigonBet also introduces a tournament system where players can compete in live leaderboards. Whether betting on sports or spinning in the casino, users can climb rankings and win prizes from airtime and smartphones to consoles and TVs. The system is performance-based, meaning consistency is rewarded over high spending.

5,000+ Casino Games, One Platform

Casino players will find a broad offering with over 5,000 titles, including Aviator, slots, blackjack, roulette, crash games, and live dealer tables. The platform aims to cater to both casual players and high-stakes bettors.

Loyalty Points and Long-Term Referrals

Every bet earns loyalty points that contribute to a tier system, Bronze to Platinum unlocking additional benefits at higher levels. A standout feature is a referral system that rewards users with a share of their referrals’ betting activity through December 2025, offering a long-term incentive model.

Affiliate Support for Local Creators

Recognizing the role of community influencers, TigonBet has introduced an affiliate program tailored for content creators, Telegram group admins, and bloggers. It includes real-time dashboards, commission structures, and access to exclusive content.

Made for Kenyan Bettors

TigonBet is fully integrated with M-PESA for deposits and fast withdrawals, and its interface is tailored to local user behavior. Support is available 24/7 via live chat, WhatsApp, and email.

Quick Links:

● Sign Up on TigonBet

● Join Affiliate Program

● Download Android App

● Telegram Community