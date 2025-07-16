Kenya will not be a walkover: McCarthy warns opponents - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars players during a training session.

Football

Kenya will not be a walkover: McCarthy warns opponents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenya’s head coach Bennni McCarthy has warned that the team will not be an easy opponent, and is is beaming with confidence that the team will be ready to compete with the rest of the continent at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which starts in under three weeks’ time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Harambee Stars have been drawn in a tough pool that also consists of two time champions Morocco and DR Congo as well as Angola and Zambia.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, McCarthy believes that despite being in a tough pool, his players will show their worth.

“To win anything, you always have to beat the best. When you want to get to the top, you must always encounter these top teams. We are in a really competitive group and I am confident because we have gathered a squad which is hungry and wants success and are ready to do exceptionally well. This will be a massive challenge and a good test for the boys and I can very confidently say that by the time CHAN comes, we will have built a team that is not fearful of anyone,” McCarthy told Telecomasia.

Kenya opens its campaign against the DR Congo on August 3 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and will look to sign in on a positive note in their debut at the competition.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020