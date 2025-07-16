Kenya will not be a walkover: McCarthy warns opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenya’s head coach Bennni McCarthy has warned that the team will not be an easy opponent, and is is beaming with confidence that the team will be ready to compete with the rest of the continent at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which starts in under three weeks’ time.

The Harambee Stars have been drawn in a tough pool that also consists of two time champions Morocco and DR Congo as well as Angola and Zambia.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, McCarthy believes that despite being in a tough pool, his players will show their worth.

“To win anything, you always have to beat the best. When you want to get to the top, you must always encounter these top teams. We are in a really competitive group and I am confident because we have gathered a squad which is hungry and wants success and are ready to do exceptionally well. This will be a massive challenge and a good test for the boys and I can very confidently say that by the time CHAN comes, we will have built a team that is not fearful of anyone,” McCarthy told Telecomasia.

Kenya opens its campaign against the DR Congo on August 3 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and will look to sign in on a positive note in their debut at the competition.