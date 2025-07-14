Defender Mosquera agrees terms with Arsenal - Capital Sports
Defender Mosquera agrees terms with Arsenal

Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, with a move to the Premier League club getting closer.

BBC Sport previously reported that Arsenal were in talks to sign the 21-year-old but now another element to the deal has been completed.

The Gunners have been looking to add a young defender to their squad to compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mosquera can play at both centre-back and right-back and will fill the gap in the squad left by the departure of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

The Spain Under-21 international has made 90 appearances for Valencia and was a regular last season, playing the full match in 37 of the club’s 38 La Liga games.

Arsenal have been busy during this transfer window and have signed Martin Zubimendi from Real Socidead, Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

The Gunners are also close to completing a deal with Sporting for striker Viktor Gyokeres and are hoping to complete a deal inside the next 24 hours for 73.5m euros (£63.5m).

