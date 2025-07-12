Liverpool to retire number 20 in honour of Jota

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Liverpool are to retire the number 20 shirt in honour of forward Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash along with his brother Andre Silva.

The Reds took the decision after consulting with Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso and his family which means the Portugal international “will forever be Liverpool’s number 20”.

A Liverpool statement said the number “will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels”, including the women’s team and throughout the academy.

They added: “The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his team-mates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club.

He also helped them win the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 – also winning the latter in 2024 – and the Premier League title last season.

“As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way,” said Fenway Sports Group chief executive of football Michael Edwards.

“It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten.”

Jota and his brother died on 3 July after their car, a Lamborghini, left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle at about 00:30 local time on Thursday, 3 July.

Jota was on his way back to Liverpool for pre-season and, as doctors had advised him against flying because he had undergone minor surgery, he was making the trip by car and ferry.

The funeral of the brothers took place in their hometown of Gondomar last Saturday when a large Liverpool delegation were in attendance.

Jota’s wife attends Anfield tributes

Rute Cardoso pays here respects to Jota at Anfield

Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso, members of the brothers’ family and Liverpool’s squad all visited Anfield on Friday to pay their respects.

Cardoso had three children with the Portugal international and the pair had married only 11 days prior to his accident.

She was seen carrying flowers at Anfield as she viewed the wealth of tributes that have been left outside the stadium in honour of Jota and his brother.

Liverpool players and staff have paid personal tributes in the week but the squad went as one with manager Arne Slot along with Cardoso on Friday.

Liverpool will play their first game since Jota’s death when they face Preston North End at Deepdale in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Jota and Silva will be commemorated with a number of tributes and there will be a minute’s silence at the game.