Serena to make comeback in Fed Cup doubles on Sunday

Former world number one Serena Williams, shown in this file photo taken on September 7, 2016, has not played in more than a year following pregnancy and the birth of her daughter © AFP/File / KENA BETANCUR

ASHEVILLE, United States, Feb 9 – Serena Williams will make her long-awaited competitive comeback in the doubles of this weekend’s Fed Cup clash between the United States and the Netherlands in Asheville, according to the draw made on Friday.

The former world number one, who has not played in more than a year following pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, will partner Lauren Davis in Sunday’s fifth rubber against Dutch duo Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs.

It means the 23-time Grand Slam champion will not feature in Saturday’s opening two singles, where sister Venus Williams will face Aranxta Rus before Coco Vandweghe takes on Richel Hogenkamp.

The reverse singles on Sunday see Venus Williams face Hogenkamp and Vandeweghe play Rus before the concluding doubles.

