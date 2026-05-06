Virani Forced To Change Tact Ahead Of Uganda's Pearl Of Africa Rally Debut - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motorsport

Virani Forced To Change Tact Ahead Of Uganda’s Pearl Of Africa Rally Debut

Published

KAMPALA, Uganda, May 6 – Kenya’s Aakif Virani is having to change tactics for his Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally debut after reconnaissance revealed long, flat-out stretches unlike anything he contests back home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It’s our first time in Uganda, and it’s quite welcoming, the people are very hospitable, very passionate, very polite,” Virani said in Mbarara. “We went to look at the stages on recce, and two stages are similar to what we have in Sleeping Warrior and Loldia, but nothing of concern.”

“But the rest are high speed, which we don’t get much of back home, so we had to change the setup of the car quite considerably. So yes, we are looking forward to our Pearl Rally debut.”

The Kenyan, who has one National Rally Championship win in Nanyuki and currently lies second in the  FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) behind Karan Patel, said he is happy to be in Mbarara as teams put the final touches to preparations.

Tuesday marked the end of day two of reconnaissance, closing the recce exercise. Pre-event scrutineering, installation of tracking devices, and sealing and marking were conducted at Shell Makenke.

Thursday, May 7, opens another busy day on the rally week with the qualifying stage and free practice from 9:00 am to 11:15 am, followed by shakedown at midday. The ceremonial start is set for Lake View Resort — the rally’s host hotel in Uganda’s “milk capital” — from 5:10 pm.

Leg 1 and Leg 2 run on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Post-event scrutineering returns to Shell Makenke on Saturday at 5:00 pm, with prize-giving at Lake View Resort to close Pearl 2026.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020