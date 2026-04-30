More Millions Flow As President Ruto Rewards History Maker Sawe KSh 8mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Ruto has awarded history maker Sebastian Sawe a total of KSh 8 million in recognition of his historic sub-two-hour marathon feat in London.

During a special State House reception, Sawe received KSh 5 million for breaking the world record and an additional KSh 3 million for winning gold, in line with the government’s new reward system for athletes.

The 30-year-old, was also awarded a car number plate matching his record victory of 01: 59: 30 with President Ruto committing to buying him a car.

Sawe made history after clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds at the London Marathon, becoming the first man ever to run a full marathon in under two hours.

Ruto also signed a special souvenir photo marking the historic moment and received Sawe’s race shoes—used during the record-breaking run as a symbol of the achievement.

“What Sebastian Sawe achieved is not merely a sporting triumph; it is a defining moment in the history of human endurance,” President Ruto said.

The President described the feat as a once-in-a-generation moment, comparing it to global milestones that changed human limits.

“You have made the impossible possible. You have inspired a nation and the world,” he added.

Sabastian Sawe arriving at JKIA from London where he smashed the World Record becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours. Photo/Charles Adede

Speaking during the event, Sawe said his victory was not just personal but for the entire country.

“I did it on behalf of all of us, to build the name of our country so that it continues to shine,” Sawe said.

He also thanked the government for investing in sports and supporting athletes.

“We are grateful for the work you continue to do for us as athletes… we will not let you down,” he added.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya described the achievement as a major boost for Kenya’s global image.

“This achievement has profiled our country, and we are all rallying behind Sebastian and all athletes,” Mvurya said.

Sabastian Sawe winning the 2026 London Marathon in a sub 2 of 1:59:30 on Sunday, 26th April 2026. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Athletics boss also praised Sawe’s consistency, noting that he has dominated global road races in recent years, including victories in Riga, Valencia, London, and Berlin.

“No other human being in history has ever run below two hours. He is the first,” an athletics official said.

The government says it will continue investing in sports infrastructure and talent development to support more young athletes across the country.

President Ruto noted that new stadiums and training facilities are being built, alongside plans to nurture talent at the grassroots level.

“By investing in sports, we are creating opportunities for our young people to turn talent into livelihoods,” he said.

Sawe’s achievement has once again placed Kenya at the top of global athletics, reinforcing the country’s dominance in long-distance running.