Heartbreak for Kenya as relay team fall short in Botswana

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 – Kenya’s 4x100m mixed relay team finished seventh in Heat 1 of the ongoing World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday afternoon.
The quartet of Moses Onyango, Millicent Ndoro, Dennis Mwai and Eunice Kadogo clocked 41.84 to kiss goodbye to hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Championships in China.
The Italian quartet of Junior Tardioli, Elisa Valensin, Andrea Bernardi and Zaynab Dosso who clocked a season’s best (SB) of 40.69 to emerge victorious.
In second place were Portugal who timed a SB of 40.76 as France took third in 40.88.
More to follow…
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 – Kenya’s 4x100m mixed relay team finished seventh in Heat 1 of the ongoing World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday afternoon.
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
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