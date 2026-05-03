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Millicent Jelimo in a past race. PHOTO/DANRAGOS FROLIC

Athletics

Seventh heaven for Kenyan debutant at Prague Marathon

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 – Kenya’s Millicent Jelimo had a marathon debut to remember, cruising to victory in Prague on Sunday afternoon.

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Jelimo clocked 2:24:19, leading a clean podium sweep for Kenya as Janet Ruguru (2:26:41) and Angela Tanui (2:27:45) finished second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old Jelimo was competing in her second race of the year after running at the Roma Half Marathon in March, during which she clocked 1:11:15 to finish in fourth.

Sunday’s victory is the first of her career and the third time she has ever made the podium after previously finished second and third at the Rome Half Marathon (2025) and Shaoxing Half Marathon (2024) respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men’s race in Prague, Kenya’s Felix Kipkoech came second after timing 2:07:45, behind Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu of Ethiopia who cut the tape in 2:05:51.

Another Ethiopian, Andualem Belay Shiferaw, completed the podium places after clocking 2:07:59 to finish third.

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