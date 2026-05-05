Has Everton Denied Man City EPL Title After A Thrilling Draw?

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 5 – A chaotic 13-minute spell from Manchester City in the second half of a six-goal thriller at Everton could prove to be the visitors’ undoing in the Premier League title race.

Monday’s enthralling match was one of the games of the season and the result, following an incredible finale, might well prove pivotal at the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side led 1-0 through Jeremy Doku’s fine opener but conspired to fall apart by conceding three times through Thierno Barry’s double – one goal gifted by a Marc Guehi error – and Jake O’Brien’s header in just 13 minutes.

Though Erling Haaland instantly pulled a goal back and Belgium winger Doku earned a point with a stunning late leveller, City ultimately lost ground on leaders Arsenal this weekend.

And that means the destiny of the trophy is entirely in the Gunners’ hands.

This fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium was deemed a tricky game for Guardiola’s side to negotiate – and that turned out to be the case, with City dropping two points against a side aiming to secure a European spot.

“It’s better than losing,” said Guardiola of the 3-3 draw. “It shows what type of team they are.

“[The title is] not in our hands. Before it was, now it’s not. We have games left. We will see what happens.”

Arsenal now know three wins from their final three matches will secure a first title since 2004.

Former Gunners striker Thierry Henry said on Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t be thinking ‘we can afford to drop points now’ if I was Arsenal, but it is back in their hands, that is a fact.

“I am going to stay in my lane, I am not going to celebrate too early. Nothing is done.”

When can the title be won?

After their draw at Everton, City’s maximum points tally this season is 83.

Arsenal are currently on 76 points – so they know three wins from their final three games will clinch the title.

The Gunners’ goal difference is also four better than City’s, giving them a slight edge there as well.

There is a scenario where Arteta’s side could win the league as early as Wednesday, 13 May.

Should they beat West Ham on Sunday and Man City lose to Brentford a day earlier, another City defeat against Crystal Palace a few days later would hand Arsenal the title with two games remaining.

But if both teams keep winning, the race will go down to the wire.

“That is a big dent in the title race for Manchester City, but you have got to pick yourself up and go again,” former Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

There may still be plenty of twists and turns yet to come.

Guardiola looks to the positives

City have three home games remaining – against Brentford, Palace and Aston Villa, on the final day of the season (24 May).

Their remaining away match is at in-form Bournemouth, who City play just three days after their FA Cup final.

While City are aiming for a domestic treble, Arsenal now have a realistic chance of claiming both the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Their European semi-final against Atletico Madrid is finely poised before Tuesday’s second leg after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last week.

Arsenal’s three remaining league games are at relegation-threatened West Ham, then home to already-relegated Burnley before a final-day trip to Palace.

“I am worried for the West Ham game,” added Henry. “Like I was worried for Manchester City’s match today.”

BBC Sport pundit and former England captain Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, has predicted on his BBC podcast Arsenal will win all of their remaining league games and lift the title.

He said: “We’ve heard a lot about Arsenal cracking under pressure, but Guehi has never been in a position where he’s challenged for the Premier League, [Antoine] Semenyo hasn’t. And I think you’ve seen tonight might be the first sign of that.

“I think it’s Arsenal’s year. And I hope it is for Arteta’s sake. The work he’s put in over the last five years, and then against his former boss, Guardiola – if he goes and wins that title, that is huge for him.

“Arsenal are very consistent while City can be a little bit up and down. City at their best, you’re the best team in Europe.”

City, though, will be left extremely concerned by their capitulation against Everton, having gone ahead but been unable to see out the game.

January signing Guehi was culpable for the opening goal and City’s defence were sliced open time and time again – Everton should have been out of sight by the time they conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

City fans who had left the stadium had to scramble back when Haaland scored to give their side hope, before Doku earned a point.

Guardiola looked to the positives by saying: “A really good performance. We played outstanding in the first half. Really, really good.

“In the second half, they made a step up and we maybe weren’t as aggressive and after [that] we gave away the goal.

“They came back and made it a proper English game – so, so aggressive in the duels.

“But in general, we made a really good performance.”

How vital could Doku’s late strike be?

In a season where Arsenal lead the way in scoring from set-pieces, it may prove to be the downfall from City’s perspective.

Guardiola’s side have now conceded eight goals from corners in the league this season, as many as in their previous two campaigns combined.

The Spaniard’s team tend to come on strong at this stage of the season – and did rescue a draw on Monday – but have now dropped the joint-most points from winning positions in the league since the turn of the year along with Tottenham and Newcastle.

City only managed to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat at Everton, but how vital could that point be in three weeks’ time?

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I hope I’m right on this, but I go back to when Liverpool and City were competing for the title in 2014.

“City drew a game at home to [bottom club] Sunderland… and they scored late on. It felt like two points dropped but it was actually that point that won them the league.

“We won’t know how important [Doku’s] goal will be – who knows.”

Asked if he is expecting a congratulatory message from former Everton midfielder Arteta, Toffees boss David Moyes said: “I speak with Mikel now and again, but he has his own things to focus on.

“He has to win his own games but tonight I am disappointed because we were on the verge of taking three points against the best team – at the moment – in the Premier League.

“Whether they go on to prove it by winning it, I don’t know, but there is no doubt they are playing better than anyone else in the league.”

‘City aren’t finished yet’ – your views

David: I simply don’t know how to feel. If it was Everton equalising there at the end, it would be pure ecstasy but the fact of City nicking a point from the jaws of defeat feels like a punch in the gut. Gives them confidence and momentum.

Ben: As an Arsenal fan, I’m not devastated at all… City could have been miles ahead at half-time and weren’t. It’s in our hands which is all we can ask for. Huge week ahead, COYG.

Jamie: I would have taken a draw tonight all day long as an Arsenal fan. Never expected Everton to take anything tonight but they played really well. Disappointed for them that they dropped points. They played a blinder. City choked tonight hugely. Pep will be livid with his defenders.

Abid: As good as City are they seemed really inexperienced today. With all the talk about them finishing seasons strongly, this is a City team without the experience and calmness of De Bruyne, Gundogan and fully fit Rodri. They don’t seem as invulnerable as they have in the past.

Harry: To me, I don’t even think a draw at West Ham will help us. I don’t see us fixing the goal difference even if we’re mathematically level on points with Arsenal. The truth is we did hand the game to Everton today and they did excellently to take it. Race over.

Hemsworth: If Arsenal had played like City and dropped two points the media opinion would be ‘they bottled it’ but City showed bravery and resilience . Or to put it another way they bottled it!

Paul: City aren’t finished yet. We will fight right to the end. Brilliant Doku goals.