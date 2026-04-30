All Systems Go For Equatorial Classic Rally In Taita Taveta

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Apr 30 – Equatorial Rally defending champion Piers Daykin arrived in Taita Taveta Thursday, locking into rally mode as he prepares to defend his title alongside navigator Lloyd Destro.

“It’s good to be back,” Daykin said after completing scrutineering. “I’m feeling good, a bit nervous, of course, but we’re here, and hopefully we’re as prepared as we were last year.”

Running a new machine, the Datsun 280Z, Daykin is approaching this year’s edition with a clear shift in mindset. Less aggression, more control.

“I think the key for us is now learning how to be a bit more measured and controlled. That’s really the aim this time, to be more mature in how we approach the rally. It comes down to self-control. I picked up many lessons in the last Classic, especially about using the brain instead of just the right foot.”

Back again with Destro in the co-driver’s seat, the pair return not just as winners but as the benchmark. And in endurance rallying, that comes with one reality: everyone is coming for you.

Preparations Complete

With just hours to go, final preparations for the rally are now complete, as organizers confirm full readiness for the second edition running from May 1st to 3rd.

Speaking from rally headquarters in Taita Taveta on Thursday, Clerk of Course Riyaz Ismail described the atmosphere as intense but controlled, with all operational elements aligning ahead of the start.

Today’s activities focused on the final administrative and technical checks. Competitors completed documentation to confirm entries and compliance before moving into

scrutineering, where cars underwent detailed inspections to ensure they met safety and regulatory standards.

This year’s rally will feature a strong and diverse field, with 28 cars confirmed on the start line, blending heritage machines with endurance-focused builds. The historic category brings crowd favorites such as Ford Escorts, Triumphs, Datsuns, and Nissan Z models, while two rally raid cars introduce a fresh competitive dynamic.

Among the international entries, Rwandan driver Giancarlo Davite returns to the Kenyan rally scene with a simple objective: enjoyment and reliability.

“Coming back to Kenya for my second rally this year after Safari, I’m just happy to be here and part of the Equatorial Classic Rally,” said Davite. “Rallying is something I love, and with limited opportunities back home in Rwanda, events like this mean a lot. We’re back with the Toyota Corolla Levin after a tough outing last time with reliability issues, so the focus now is simple: have a clean run, enjoy the drive, and see how the car holds up.” Said Davite.

Seasoned navigator Tej Sehmi, competing alongside Asad Anwar under the Africa Eco Motorsports team, is approaching the rally with a grounded mindset, focusing on consistency over pressure.

“Take it as it comes and enjoy it, that’s the most important thing,” Sehmi said.

The rally is spearheaded by Equatorial Classic Rallying with the generous support of the Taita Taveta County Government and seven host partners whose land forms the backbone of the stages. The stages run across Lumo Community Wildlife Conservancy, Lualenyi Ranching Company Limited, Choke Conservancy, Kutima Ranch, Mgeno Conservancy, Mgeno Community, and Gicheha Farm.

After the ceremonial flag tomorrow from 9 am, the first car leaves the Mwatunge grounds and heads straight to Block 11 – Block 8 Camp, a 69.60-kilometer run. From there, they stretch into Latika–Langa, 85.85 kilometers, the longest day of the first leg, before pushing through Landi–Pusa, 74.30 kilometers, and ending the day at the Club House.

Full Entry List:

Piers Daykin / Lloyd Destro. Rocca Rally. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

Ian Duncan / Jaspal Matharu. Ian Duncan Rally. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

Robert Calder / Gavin Laurence. Quest Performance Rallying. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

Richard Arrowsmith / Roger Midwood. Freestone RS. Ford Escort Mk 1. Great Britain.

Farhaaz Khan / Alfir Khan. ALS Motorsports. Porsche 911. Kenya.

Shakeel Khan / Assad Mughal. ALS Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

Jonathan Somen / Jaden Somen. Scuderia Dagoretti. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

Malcom Destro / Oliver Francombe. Team Tomcat. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

Asad Anwar / Tej Sehmi. Africa Eco Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

Aslam Khan / Ishaq Taher. ALS Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

Russel Hughes / Mellisa Shepherd. Team Huzi. Ford Capri. Kenya.

Bobby Chaudhry / Shabaz Anwar. Hellostraw Racing. Ford Escort Mk 1. Great Britain / Kenya.

Kyle Lucas / Kaya Tyack. Team BRF. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

Geoffrey Page-Morris / Dez Page-Morris. Quest Performance Rallying. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

Mark Tilbury / Herman Raijsenaars. TRT. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya / Netherlands.

Ibrahim Namoya / Inda Craig. F and R Speed. Toyota Platz. Kenya.

Onkar Kalsi / Qahir Rahim. Onkar Kalsi. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

Giancarlo Davite / Zahir Shah. Gianca Rally Team. Toyota Corolla 16V. Rwanda / Kenya.

Carl Tundo / Billy Tundo. Triumph TR7 VB Kenya / Kenya\

Angleo Perez-Riemer / Konstantin Mastalka. SSS Rallysport Ltd. Datsun Violet GT. Germany.

Amman Shah / Rahil Shah. Kenya Sweets Rally Team. Datsun Violet GT. Kenya.

Mukesh Jani / Shameer Yusuf. SSS Rallysport Ltd. Datsun Violet GT. India / Kenya

Rajesh Maini / Devan Bhundia. Team USN. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

Phillip Kyriazi / Max Green. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

Anthony Nielsen / William Bass. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

Peter Young / Zane Young. Young Ones. Ford Capri. Kenya.

Piotr Beaupre / Michal Zoll. Zoll Racing. Ford Escort Mk 2. Poland.

George Kyriazi / Victor Okundi. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.