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APS Bomet players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO/APS BOMET FC

Kenyan Premier League

APS Bomet break KCB’s vault to boost FKF Premier League survival hopes

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6, 2026 – Festus Kipkemoi struck in the 27th minute as APS Bomet claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over KCB in an FKF Premier League tie at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

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The law-enforcers came into the game on the back of a six-match unbeaten run, including a 100 per cent record in their last three games.

For Robert Matano’s charges, the aim was to build upon last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over FKF Cup champions Nairobi United, which earned them a berth in the semi-finals of the domestic cup competition.

However, it was Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges smiling at full time, Kipkemoi rising to the occasion in the first half to draw first blood and break into the bankers’ vault.

Second half was all about game management for the top-flight newbies who – as is characteristic of Omollo’s playing philosophy – held resolutely at the back to avoid losing their lead.

Their win adds to their effort to avoid relegation from the top tier at the first time of asking; they now sit 12th with 34 points – four away from safety.

Meanwhile, the bankers remain in seventh with 41 points.

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