Manager Frank insists he is safe – but will he avoid Spurs sack?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 11 – Thomas Frank insists his job is not under threat at Tottenham Hotspur, despite his side extending their winless run in the Premier League to eight matches.

Spurs suffered their 11th defeat of the season with a 2-1 home loss to Newcastle on Tuesday night.

It leaves Tottenham, one of six ever-present Premier League clubs in the top flight, five points above the relegation zone.

But Frank says he has been assured his position as manager is safe.

Boos rang around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the final whistle, while there were pockets of empty seats at kick-off.

Asked by TNT Sports if his job is under threat, Frank said: “I spoke to them [the owners] yesterday, so no.

“I understand the frustration and the easiest thing is to point at me. That’s part of the job unfortunately.

“I will work day and night to turn this around but it is not just one person. There is no doubt we need to improve and I need to be part of that.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the booing, Frank added: “I understand the frustration. It has been building up a little bit – last season it was similar playing in Europe and the Premier League.

“We need to be resilient, mentally and physically. I am 100% sure that it is a team effort, and it is not only one person. We are all aligned and we know what needs to be done.”

Having taken 10 points from 15 in their first five Premier League fixtures under Frank, Spurs have managed just 19 from the next 21.

Their run of eight games without a win is their longest since going nine without victory in 2008 under Juande Ramos – who was sacked with the club bottom of the table.

“You’ve got to say what it is and they are in a relegation fight,” Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle told TNT Sports.

“The players have to understand that and the fans have to understand that.

“It is the reality and you have to scrap for every single point.”

Former Spurs striker Les Ferdinand said a lot of fans had “lost faith” in Frank.

“It is desperate times. And desperate times call for desperate measures,” he added.

‘Loss of support towards Frank’

The Tottenham hierarchy now have a huge decision to make.

Thomas Frank’s future at the club is uncertain. That isn’t a secret, of course – it has been the case for weeks.

Large sections of the supporters want him sacked. The boos that rang at full-time were testament to that prevailing feeling from a disgruntled fanbase.

Crucially, there has been a loss of support towards the Dane internally.

So, the fact Frank’s disastrous first season in charge lurched to deeper depths following this defeat by Newcastle may have significant consequences.

If Nottingham Forest, who occupy 17th, beat Wolves on Wednesday night they will go level on points with Tottenham.

Frank is understandably hesitant to admit his side are in relegation fight – but the numbers don’t lie.

That said, it may not be Frank’s problem for much longer – Tottenham’s latest loss will push the beleaguered manager closer to what appears an inevitable exit.

Indeed, such has been the level of contemplation regarding Frank’s immediate future at Tottenham in recent weeks that this loss will almost certainly trigger further soul-searching from the club’s leadership group.

The fact the Spurs board have stuck by Frank during such a difficult period proves they want the appointment to work.

The easier decision would have been to show Frank the door by now.

However, the Tottenham hierarchy believe Frank has been dealt a rough hand.

There’s an acknowledgment that the season has been disrupted by multiple injuries to key players.

There is also recognition that the squad needs repair work – particularly considering the departures of their two main sources of goals in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

There is also a sense behind the scenes that the squad is lacking in leadership. It was why they signed England international Conor Gallagher and tried to land Andy Robertson from Liverpool – both with plenty of Premier League experience.

There is also a sense from Tottenham’s executive team that the club require a period of managerial stability.

But by the same token, sources have told BBC Sport that work towards a contingency plan in the event they make a decision they really don’t want to make illustrates the precarity of Frank’s position.

If the club decide to part with Frank in the immediate aftermath of this Newcastle defeat, they will have 12 days until their next fixture against Arsenal on 22 February.

That leaves Tottenham with a prolonged window to execute their replacement plan and leave Frank’s successor with time to implement a blueprint for the north London derby.

The pressure on Frank is at breaking point. We are about to find out if Tottenham crack.