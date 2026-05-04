Tough night for Okot and Co as Atlanta lose to Washington Mystics in WNBA tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – Kenya’s Madina Okot sunk nine points as her Atlanta Dreams side lost 83-72 to Washington Mystics in a WNBA tie at home on Sunday night.

Okot played 21 minutes in the pulsating tie in which she also contributed six rebounds and one assist, which were unfortunately insufficient to help her side avoid defeat.

American Holly Winterburn was the losers’ best performer, scoring 12 points, two rebounds and two assists, followed closely by Angel Reese who came away with 10 points and four rebounds in the 11 minutes she was on the court.

Sunday’s match was the second for the former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) star who made a dream debut on Thursday last week, amassing a double-double in the 87-78 victory over Chicago Sky.

Okot sunk 14 points, and added 11 rebounds to immediately strike a chord with the Atlanta Dream faithful.

Sunday’s disappointment notwithstanding, Okot will be looking to push on and make amends when her team visits Minneapolis, over the weekend, to face Minnesota Lynx.