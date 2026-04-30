WITTY PHOTOS: Sawe Feted At State House As President Ruto Authorises Air Force One to fly The Star To Eldoret. - Capital Sports
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History-Making Sabastian Sawe was handed a customised car number plate matching his world record time of 1:59:30. Photo/STATE HOUSE

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WITTY PHOTOS: Sawe Feted At State House As President Ruto Authorises Air Force One to fly The Star To Eldoret.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Extraordinary achievement is equally treated with exceptional honor; that is what trailblazer Sabastian Sawe was accorded on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, by the Head of State William Ruto.

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Attaining what seemed impossible at Sunday’s 2026 London Marathon, where he clocked one hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds to become the first man to run a marathon under two hours, Sawe was showered with goodies upon returning home from London.

Apart from the KSh 8 million rewarded for breaking the world record (KSh 5 million) and (KSh 3 million) for winning gold, President Ruto offered his official limousine to pick the marathon star from Serena to State House and authorised Air Force One to fly him to Eldoret.

Here is a snippet of how the picturesque event unfolded at State House.

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