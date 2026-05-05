Saka's Strike Sends Arsenal To Champions League Final For The First Time In 20 Years - Capital Sports
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Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal. PHOTO/ARSENAL FC X

Football

Saka’s Strike Sends Arsenal To Champions League Final For The First Time In 20 Years

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LONDON, United Kingdom, May 6 – Star boy Bukayo Saka scored a decisive goal on the stroke of half-time to inspire Arsenal to edge out Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the semifinal return leg to win 2-1 on aggregate and reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years.

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