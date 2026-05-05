LONDON, United Kingdom, May 6 – Star boy Bukayo Saka scored a decisive goal on the stroke of half-time to inspire Arsenal to edge out Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the semifinal return leg to win 2-1 on aggregate and reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years.
Football
Saka’s Strike Sends Arsenal To Champions League Final For The First Time In 20 Years
English Premiership
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